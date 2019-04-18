Miami Beach

A body is pulled out of the ocean, and Miami Beach police are investigating

A body was pulled out of the ocean Thursday morning at a place parallel to 15th Street, Miami Beach police said.

A black male who had been pulled out of the water was declared dead by Miami Beach police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue, who had been called around 7:29 a.m. A death investigation has begun, although Beach police say there are “no apparent signs of foul play.”

High rip currents made swimming perilous Sunday and there’s a high rip current risk warning from the National Weather Service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  