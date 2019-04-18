A body is pulled out of the ocean, and Miami Beach police are investigating

A body was pulled out of the ocean Thursday morning at a place parallel to 15th Street, Miami Beach police said.

A black male who had been pulled out of the water was declared dead by Miami Beach police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue, who had been called around 7:29 a.m. A death investigation has begun, although Beach police say there are “no apparent signs of foul play.”

High rip currents made swimming perilous Sunday and there’s a high rip current risk warning from the National Weather Service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.