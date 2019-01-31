Body found in Miami Beach near causeway and hospital

Miami Beach police are investigating a body found near a “homeless-type encampment” near 41st Street and North Bay Road, just off the Julia Tuttle Causeway,
The body was found around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police say. The scene is also near Mount Sinai Medical Center. Detectives don’t have an identification or a cause of death yet. The investigation is delaying morning rush-hour traffic for drivers leaving Miami Beach across the causeway.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments