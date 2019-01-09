Miami Beach

Teen falls to death from 9th floor trying to scale balcony at Miami Beach apartment

By Charles Rabin

January 09, 2019 11:17 AM

A teenager who would have celebrated his 16th birthday Wednesday was killed when he fell from the ninth floor while trying to scale the balcony to his apartment below.
A Miami Beach teenager who was locked out of his apartment fell to his death Tuesday when he lost his grip while trying to scale down to his eighth-floor balcony, Miami Beach police said.

Samuel Isaac Farkas’ 16th birthday would have been Wednesday.

Police said the teen, who lived in Apt. 801 with his parents, tried to climb down onto the apartment’s balcony from Apt. 901 when he fell. He landed in the complex’s mezzanine. Paramedics could not revive him.

The teen’s parents weren’t home at the time of the death.

“It’s just a very unfortunate tragedy,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at La Costa Condominiums at 5333 Collins Ave.

