$47 million worth of cocaine and marijuana offloaded in Miami Beach

Over 10 days, the U.S. Coast Guard stopped three different boats — all of which were carrying drugs.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard said it offloaded 3,516 pounds of seized cocaine and 50 pounds of seized marijuana from the Cutter Bernard C. Webber in Miami Beach.

The value of the drugs, according to the Coast Guard: $47 million. The three suspected smuggling vessels were stopped off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba by different U.S. Coast Guard cutters.

The first one was stopped on Sept. 30. That vessel had 50 pounds of marijuana, the Coast Guard said.

The second vessel, which was stopped Oct. 4, had 816 pounds of cocaine.

The last one, stopped on Oct. 10, had 2,700 pounds of cocaine.

“Without the hard work from US and international agencies, these illicit drugs would negatively impact the prosperity and security of the Caribbean Region,” said Lt. Commander Jeremy Montes, who oversees District 7, in a news release.

As a part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Western Hemisphere Strategy — a 10-year plan to crack down on the drug transit zones in the Caribbean Basin and Eastern Pacific Ocean — the Coast Guard has stepped up its enforcement.

Last month, the Coast Guard offloaded $170 million in seized drugs at Port Everglades.