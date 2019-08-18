Photo gallery: Remembering 400 Years | Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019

Attendees place offerings in remembrance of the ancestors who perished through the Middle Passage during the slave trade. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offerings head out to sea as beach goers enjoy a day at the beach. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. . .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Florida Memorial University freshman Chelsea Cooper, 18, shields her head from the hot sun as Dr. Dinizulu Gene Tinnie greeted the group at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Attendees gather with hands raised as a circle for the young is formed in the closing prayer as South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. . .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Nana Dames Kakida, Chief Dutch Komudu from Ghana West Africa, left, Dr. Freddie Young, center, and African drummer Many Graham, right, is greeted by attendees during the “Procession of Ghana Royals.” South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. . .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Betty Osceola recite the opening prayer in Miccosukee language as South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. . .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Touring the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, a swimmer looks back as a group of freshmen students visits the beach for the first time. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dr. Freddie Young, left, places her hand at the shoreline as offerings were placed into the water in honor of the ancestors who perished. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. . .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Attendees place offerings in remembrance of the ancestors who perished through the Middle Passage during the slave trade. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Touring the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, a swimmer looks back as a group of freshmen students visits the beach for the first time. South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dr. Dinizulu Gene Tinnie, right, speaks to a group of freshman from Florida Memorial University as South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
A group of freshmen from Florida Memorial University (the nation’s most southern HBCU (Historic Black College and University) take a tour as South Miami-Dade NAACP presented the “Year of the Return: Remembering 400 Years of African in America with prayers, healing circle, libations, and song at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the once segregated beach for African-Americans on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 400 years of the presence of Africans in America. .
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com