Photo gallery: Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade | Thursday, July 4, 2019

People on a Fourth of July float show their colors at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Liliana Roca and Isabella Flores 10, yell at the floats at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
A motorcyclist waits to be judged at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Performers at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Band members from the Mighty Marching Bulls perform at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Mara Goy with her daughters Steffi 4, and Keyla 2, at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miss Teen contestants on a float at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
A cart with former and the present U.S. president at the Fourth of July Parade on Key Biscayne, Florida, Thursday, July, 4, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com