Zoo Miami releases photos of the new baby, born to an endangered black rhino

Baby bonds with his Mom, Circe, an endangered black rhinoceros, at Zoo Miami. The calf was born Feb. 24, 2021. Zoo Miami

What we all could use now is a cuteness overload.

Thank Circe, a 21-year-old endangered black rhinoceros, for delivering.

Literally.

Ron Magill, spokesman for Zoo Miami, has released photos of Circe’s new calf. Her baby, born Feb. 24, took his first steps in their habitat this week, Magill said.

The newborn black rhino takes some of his first steps at Zoo Miami after his birth on Feb. 24, 2021. Ron Magill Zoo Miami

Circe was pregnant about 15 months and had her calf in a barn adjacent to the black rhino habitat at the Kendall-area zoo.

Guests haven’t been able to visit the, well, nursery because mother and calf had to be kept sheltered from external stresses and given time to properly bond, Magill said.

This is normal.

“During that time, Circe has been a very protective mother and the calf has been nursing regularly while growing rapidly and gaining strength for his public debut,” Magill said in a statement.

The plan is to have mother and baby — who is not named just yet — spend periods of time on the habitat early each morning for the rest of the week. They will spend more time out, gradually, as the baby becomes more familiar and secure with his new environment.

“If things go well, both mother and son may be visible to the public as early as this weekend during the morning hours,” Magill said.

According to World Wildlife, the number of black rhinos fell to a low of less than 2,500 in the wild between 1960 and 1995, done in largely by hunters and poachers. Through conservation efforts, now they are numbered at about 5,600.

Zoo Miami has been on a baby roll of late.

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was born on Jan. 5. And earlier this month, an endangered Somali wild ass was born at the zoo, the ninth foal to be born at Zoo Miami.