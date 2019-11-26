Two teens were fatally shot Monday. A third was charged with manslaughter, cops say

Two teens were killed in Southwest Miami-Dade after the gun they were playing with accidentally went off, according to police.

Julio Labrada, 14, and Jose Villarreal III, 15, succumbed to their injuries Monday evening. A third teen, 15-year-old Joseph Blanco, was charged with manslaughter.

Police responded to 19085 SW 320th St. just after 6:30 p.m. where they found two deceased teens with gunshot wounds. An investigation later determined the trio were playing with a firearm when it inadvertently fired. A single bullet struck Labrada and Villarreal, killing them both.

One of the deceased teens was part of the Miami-Dade County Public School system while the other attended a charter school, according to NBC 6.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

“Two lives lost and a third ruined — the tragic consequences that result from weapons being in the wrong hands,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Tuesday morning. “Guns should never be accessible to children.”

No other information was immediately available.