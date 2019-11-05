A boat ignited at Homestead home. Two people were airlifted to a trauma center

Two people were burned in a boat fire in Homestead Tuesday afternoon, and had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

At around 4:25 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a boat on fire near the 19000 block of Southwest 302nd Street, fire rescue said.

Two people were injured and had to be airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital as trauma victims.

Fire Rescue did not release their names or what injuries they suffered.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

WSVN 7News reported that it was an airboat under construction that went up in flames. Two men suffered most of the burns on their upper body and severe burns to their faces, which needed to be covered with a special material.