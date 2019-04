Homestead - South Dade Members of Congress denied entry to the Homestead child detention center April 08, 2019 01:32 PM

U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell speak to the media after being denied entrance to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children by the Trump administration in Homestead, FL on Monday.