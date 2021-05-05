He hid in dumpster after stabbing his brother-in-law to death, cops say. He’s behind bars

When she heard her husband scream “Mamita, Mamita,” in the middle of the night, she was jarred out of sleep and ran downstairs to find droplets of blood leading from the kitchen to the living room, police said.

She then saw her brother — who had made death threats before — run out of the glass sliding door of her and her husband’s Hialeah home, according to a police report.

Officers soon arrived to find the unidentified woman’s husband stabbed to death, lying in blood on the kitchen floor. It was later determined that the victim had been stabbed 10 times, police said. The victim’s name was not released.

Within hours, police arrested Jesus Hernandez, 56, and charged him with first-degree murder and burglary with assault. He was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

The stabbing happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the home on the 2300 block of West 53rd Place.

Hernandez had received a trespass warning several times, police said. On May 1, Hernandez “unlawfully responded to the location and made threats to kill...,” police said.

According to police, Hernandez went into the home early Tuesday through the unlocked sliding door, even though he was “not allowed in the townhouse complex, or in her residence due to numerous altercations and threats made by the defendant toward victim and witness/victim.”

Police later found Hernandez in a dumpster in the area of West 20th Avenue and 50th Street in Hialeah.

After being read his rights, Hernandez confessed to taking a kitchen knife and stabbing his brother-in-law numerous times, according to the report.

Hernandez has a history of arrests dating back to 1989 on charges including prostitution, battery against a public safety official, aggravated stalking and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, court records show. It is unclear whether he was convicted in many of these cases.

Before Tuesday’s arrest, Hernandez’s most recent run-in with the law was an arrest on Sept. 14 on an alcohol-related charge. The charge was not prosecuted. Hernandez also has an open case from August, when he was arrested on a felony grand theft and burglary charges.