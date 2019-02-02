Bar fight escalates to road rage after a verbal dispute in Flanigan’s turns violent

A quarrel between two sports bar patrons spilled into the streets of Hialeah early Friday morning when one of the men followed the other in his car and shot him, police said.
The men were involved in a “verbal dispute” at Flanigan’s Bar and Grill, 1550 West 84th St., and asked to leave by management.
Giovanni W. Valentin, 24, followed the other man, 23-year-old Jesus Menendez, in his car and the two soon became embroiled in a “road rage incident” at the intersection of West 13th Avenue and 78th Terrace, according to police.
The altercation escalated, and Valentin shot Menendez in the shoulder, police said. Menendez was taken to Palmetto Hospital for treatment and later released.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hialeah Police arrested Valentin, 24, on Saturday and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and firing at a vehicle. At 9:35 a.m., he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond was set at $32,500.
Comments