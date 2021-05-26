Doral
Elderly man killed, another injured in two hit-and-run crashes. Cops now seek answers
Miami-Dade police are searching for two vehicles involved in separate hit-and-run crashes that left an 86-year-old man killed and another man in a wheelchair injured.
The first crash happened a few minutes before midnight on May 14 in the 4000 block of SW 97th Ave., Miami-Dade police said. Angel Martinez, 86, was crossing the street when a white truck hit him.
It is unclear if Martinez was using a crosswalk or if the driver was speeding.
The driver of the truck took off on Southwest 97th Avenue — without stopping to help Martinez, who died in the crash.
No information has been released on a possible suspect or any other description on the truck they were driving. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.
On Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., another hit-and-run crash took place in the area of US-1 and Southwest 216th Street, Miami-Dade police said.
An unidentified man in a wheelchair was hit by a van, which also drove away from the crash without offering help. Authorities have not released details describing the identity of the van driver or the type of van involved.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the man to Jackson South — where he remains in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone who has information on either crash can call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 471-2425. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.
Comments