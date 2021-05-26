Elderly man killed, another injured in two hit-and-run crashes. Cops now seek answers

Miami-Dade police are searching for two cars involved in hit-and-runs, where one man was killed and another injured. Police ask for help in finding suspects. Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade police are searching for two vehicles involved in separate hit-and-run crashes that left an 86-year-old man killed and another man in a wheelchair injured.

The first crash happened a few minutes before midnight on May 14 in the 4000 block of SW 97th Ave., Miami-Dade police said. Angel Martinez, 86, was crossing the street when a white truck hit him.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 5/14/21 in the 4000 block of SW 97 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/FE2AhCOccz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 26, 2021

It is unclear if Martinez was using a crosswalk or if the driver was speeding.

The driver of the truck took off on Southwest 97th Avenue — without stopping to help Martinez, who died in the crash.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or any other description on the truck they were driving. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

On Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., another hit-and-run crash took place in the area of US-1 and Southwest 216th Street, Miami-Dade police said.

An unidentified man in a wheelchair was hit by a van, which also drove away from the crash without offering help. Authorities have not released details describing the identity of the van driver or the type of van involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the man to Jackson South — where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone who has information on either crash can call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 471-2425. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.