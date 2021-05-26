Doral

Elderly man killed, another injured in two hit-and-run crashes. Cops now seek answers

Miami-Dade police are searching for two cars involved in hit-and-runs, where one man was killed and another injured. Police ask for help in finding suspects.
Miami-Dade police are searching for two vehicles involved in separate hit-and-run crashes that left an 86-year-old man killed and another man in a wheelchair injured.

The first crash happened a few minutes before midnight on May 14 in the 4000 block of SW 97th Ave., Miami-Dade police said. Angel Martinez, 86, was crossing the street when a white truck hit him.

It is unclear if Martinez was using a crosswalk or if the driver was speeding.

The driver of the truck took off on Southwest 97th Avenue — without stopping to help Martinez, who died in the crash.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or any other description on the truck they were driving. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

On Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., another hit-and-run crash took place in the area of US-1 and Southwest 216th Street, Miami-Dade police said.

An unidentified man in a wheelchair was hit by a van, which also drove away from the crash without offering help. Authorities have not released details describing the identity of the van driver or the type of van involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the man to Jackson South — where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone who has information on either crash can call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 471-2425. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

Profile Image of Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway is a 2021 summer intern at the Miami Herald’s Real Time Breaking News and General Assignment team. She has previously written for The Independent Florida Alligator. There she also served as Metro Editor and the Criminal Justice and Breaking News Reporter. She attends the University of Florida and grew up in Tallahassee.
