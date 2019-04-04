He’s in jail for making a bomb threat. He told cops he was upset over his SunPass bill

Khambrel Dailey Miami-Dade Corrections

A West Miami man didn’t deny threatening to blow up SunPass headquarters in Doral, police say. He said he didn’t mean it. He was just mad after dealing with SunPass customer service about what he described as a $500 mistake on his toll bill.

And, 29-year-old Khambrel Dailey admitted, he’d indulged in “dope, weed and cocaine.”

Dailey was arrested Wednesday on one count of threatening to throw or place a bomb or destructive device. As of Thursday morning, he remained in Miami-Dade County Jail on $7,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dailey told Doral police officers that SunPass called him about owing $500 in unpaid tolls, a balance he blamed on a mix-up with his license plate.

The arrest affidavit said the recording of Dailey’s first call, at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, reaches a point where Dailey says to the call center representative, “Where’s your headquarters at? I need to blow that s--- up! Like, I really need to blow the headquarters up.”

After another, “I’m going to blow that s--- up,” the customer service person hung up on Dailey.

He called back at 12:14 p.m., the report said, and asked the customer service representative, “Where is your headquarters at? I want to blow that s--- up, I wanna put a ------- bomb in the ------- middle of your building.” Later, the report says he asked, “Who the ---- is the guy who’s in charge of this s---? I’m going to kill that m----------r! I’m going to ---- him up!”

Doral cops say as they handcuffed Dailey at his home, he said, “This is about SunPass! I wasn’t going to blow nothing up or kill nobody.”