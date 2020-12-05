Three injured in shooting near Cutler Bay flea market, police say 

A shooting near a Cutler Bay flea market injured three people early Saturday afternoon, police said.

At 1:15 p.m., Miami-Dade police were called to the U.S. 1 Discount Mall, 18901 South Dixie Highway, because of reports of a shooting. Investigators found out a argument had started among a group of people that escalated into a fight.

During the fight, guns were pulled out and shots were exchanged, hitting three men. Two of them were taken to Jackson South Medical Center, one was in critical condition while the other was stable. The third man was “self-transported” in stable condition, police said.

Several people drove away from the shooting in two red and two black cars. Police have not found them yet.

The names of the injured men or descriptions of the those who fled the scene have not been released by police.

This a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.