A Cutler Bay teen was accidentally shot, police say. She’s been hospitalized

Miami-Dade police were called to a Cutler Bay home to help a possible teen girl who was shot Thursday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers went to Cutler Creek Village Apartments, in the 22200 block of Southwest 103 Avenue, responding to a call of a woman being shot. When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Police say the woman is believed to be a teenager.

Further investigation revealed she was accidentally shot by a man who stayed to talk to officers, police said. The gun was supposedly bought recently.