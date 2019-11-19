A 17-year-old girl left her home and never returned. Cops need help finding her

Gissel Diaz, 17, left her Cutler Bay home Oct. 25 and never returned.

Miami-Dade police are now asking for the community’s help in finding the teen.

It was not clear what Diaz was wearing when she left her home in the 22400 block of Southwest 89 Place.

Diaz is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

No other details about her disappearance were available.

This is not the first time the teen has gone missing. On July 1, Miami-Dade police put out a flier for the teen, who had already been missing about two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-TIPS (8477).