What caused a house fire that left a man dead? Investigators are trying to figure it out

A house fire in Cutler Bay early Tuesday morning left one man dead, according to police. Miami Herald File

A house fire in Cutler Bay early Tuesday morning left one man dead, according to police.

Police and fire crews responded to the home in the 19000 block of Southwest 89th Court just after 4 a.m.

Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said a man was found and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cowart said the department is working with arson investigators and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of the fire and cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.