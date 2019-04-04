Miami Dade Fire Rescue workers are the trauma-alert patients after their truck crashes

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers were taken to the hospital as trauma alert patients early Thursday morning after their truck crashed, and northbound Turnpike Extension traffic has slowed out of South Miami-Dade.

The truck from Firehouse 34 at 10850 SW 211th St. in Cutler Bay (“Ridge 34 Rats” was across the top of the windshield) was mangled after crashing at Quail Roost Drive and Florida’s Turnpike Extension around 4:23 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list.





That list also states there were trauma alert patients, but how many and what caused the crash hasn’t been stated by the agency.

As for traffic, expect the rain to slow the cleanup as it slows traffic. Drivers can use U.S. 1 as an alternate route north.

