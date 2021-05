Coconut Grove What’s killing the Koi fish in Coconut Grove? May 06, 2021 05:55 AM

Over 150 Koi fish mysteriously died last week in this backyard pond in Coconut Grove. Lee Marks and his wife Daliana Mantegazza say there is only a remaining Koi fish. The same thing happened to their neighbor's Koi off Tigertail Avenue in Miami.