“Tacky” fake grass angers Brickell residents

Along Brickell Avenue and Brickell Bay Drive, the city of Miami ripped out real grass and replaced it with artificial grass. Residents are upset, saying the fake grass creates a smell when dog urine and uncollected poop can't degrade into the ground.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
The city of Miami Beach is considering placing speed restrictions for watercrafts and motorboats that go under bridges. Engineers say salt water sprays from the vehicles cause corrosion to the bridges.
Sewage bubbled up along Superior Street in Opa-locka after the pump station went out. Mary Davis shows a herald reporter the flood of sewage. The pump then sprung a leak, spraying sewage water across the street.