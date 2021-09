Miami-Dade County 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Tropical Park September 11, 2021 04:06 PM

The Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue Departments, along with the U.S. Southern Command paid tribute to 911 heroes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Tropical Park ceremony. Remembrance also held at Brickell Park on Saturday, September 11, 2021.