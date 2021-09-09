The 44 Percent: Miami Gardens, Liberty City 7 & Elijah McClain

Fans sit in the stands during the first quarter of the Orange Blossom Classic featuring Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, September 5, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

There are few feelings worse than being unwanted. It’s something that almost every minority has experienced, particularly in majority-white spaces: the sharp stares, slick comments and genuine indifference. Interactions like these can be humiliating and belittling.

Black Americans, of course, are no stranger to this treatment. Just 70 years ago, we couldn’t use the same bathrooms, attend the same schools or even share a booth at a restaurant with white people. And although race-based exclusion was outlawed long ago, it still happens in more subtle ways, especially during large gatherings.

Such was not the case in Miami Gardens over Labor Day Weekend. Somehow, some way, the city and its residents managed to, for the most part, make those visiting for the Orange Blossom Classic feel respected and comfortable. Many tourists praised the city’s hospitality — totally unprompted, I might add — in my interviews at Sunday’s game.

One man in particular, Isaac Chandler of Jasper, Florida, summed it up perfectly:

“It’s nice to feel like people want your business and want our money,” said Chandler, a Florida A&M University graduate. “I know times before we’ve moved games because the community wasn’t very receptive to us.”

In Miami-Dade County, where an influx of Black visitors can engender a militarized response, it’s good to hear of tourists being treated well. And while most Black guests leave Dade with treasure trove of good experiences, it’s the ones who don’t — think Khalid Vaughn and South Beach — that often trouble me.

Of course, there are many differences between Miami Gardens and [insert Dade’s biggest tourist attraction here]. One thing that shouldn’t vary from place to place, however, is how visitors are treated.

INSIDE THE 305

A FAMU fan holds up a foam ‘D-Fence’ in the crowd during the first quarter of the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

‘HBCUs are so important.’ What JSU and FAMU fans experienced at the Orange Blossom Classic:

If you read last week’s newsletter, you know how excited I was for the Orange Blossom Classic. Safe to say Sunday’s festivities didn’t disappoint: the tailgate was popping, the bands snapped and the fans dressed like their lives depended on it.

Just take the word of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders, who compared the atmosphere to his last time playing at Hard Rock Stadium: Super Bowl XXIX.

“Just to see the fans, hear the fans, to hear the sonic boom, to feel the boos and the jeers and the haters and naysayers from Florida A&M, that was wonderful,” Sanders said. “I love that kind of emotional roller coaster. I like seeing the guys’ faces because they start feeding off the fans.”

Stanley “Sunny” Phanor, now 46, stands outside what served as a “temple” for a group that would come to be known as Liberty City 7. They were arrested in Miami by federal agents on charges of conspiring to provide “material support” to al-Qaeda, a case that a new documentary argues amounted to government overreach in the wake of 9/11. After spending years in prison, Phanor now works in construction in Miami. PBS/Frontline

A dubious legacy of 9/11: New documentary makes case that Liberty City 7 were ‘railroaded’:

The story of the Liberty City 7 — a group of Black men accused of working with al-Qaida — is as complicated as it is compelling. A new PBS FRONTLINE documentary, entitled “In the Shadow of 9/11,” argues that the targeting of the seven men was the result of, as the Miami Herald’s Jay Weaver wrote, a “government overreach during an era of post-9/11 paranoia about preventing the next terrorist attack on U.S. soil.”

At that same news conference after the arrests in June 2006, Deputy FBI Director John Pistole described the plans of the seven alleged terrorists as more “aspirational than operational.”

His comment, meant to avoid hyping the alleged threat to America’s security, would turn out to be an epic understatement. The public would learn over the course of three difficult federal trials in Miami that — despite some of their militant statements — the Liberty City 7 were not actual members of al-Qaida and not even Muslims. They didn’t possess weapons or bombs, and had no real plan to destroy the world’s tallest building at the time. They seemed mainly interested in squeezing thousands of dollars out of a confidential informant who posed as an al-Qaida representative while luring the seven inner-city men into an elaborate FBI sting operation.

In the end, two of the men — Lyglenson Lemorin and Naudimar Herrera — were acquitted. The other five were convicted in 2009 and had to serve sentences ranging from six to 13½ years: Narseal Batiste (13½ years); Patrick Abraham (nine years); Stanley Phanor (eight years); Burson Augustin (six years), and Rothschild Augustine (seven years).

OUTSIDE THE 305

In this photo from March 7, 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas by lifting state capacity limits on businesses and the masking requirement. Abbott is calling for more funding to protect the border from illegal crossings. Lynda M. Gonzalez TNS / Dallas Morning News

Texas governor signs restrictive voting bill into law:

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law on Tuesday, putting an end to the months-long legislative scuffles that even included the fleeing of Texas House Democrats to Washington D.C. to delay the vote. As of Wednesday afternoon, five lawsuits challenging the law’s constitutionality have been filed.

Here’s a brief synopsis of what the law contains, courtesy of the Texas Tribune’s Alex Ura:

While SB 1 makes some changes that could expand access — namely increasing early voting hours in smaller, mostly Republican counties — the new law otherwise restricts how and when voters cast ballots. It specifically targets voting initiatives used by diverse, Democratic Harris County, the state’s most populous, by banning overnight early voting hours and drive-thru voting — both of which proved popular among voters of color last year.

The new law also will ratchet up voting-by-mail rules in a state where the option is already significantly limited, give partisan poll watchers increased autonomy inside polling places by granting them free movement, and set new rules — and criminal penalties — for voter assistance. It also makes it a state jail felony for local election officials to proactively distribute applications for mail-in ballots, even if they are providing them to voters who automatically qualify to vote by mail or groups helping get out the vote.

This comes the week following a new law barring abortions after six weeks went into effect in Texas.

A Colorado grand jury indicted two paramedics and three police officers on several charges including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of Elijah McClain.

Colorado grand jury indicts five individuals over Elijah McClain death:

More than two years after the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who Aurora, Colorado police put in a now-illegal chokehold, someone may be held accountable.

A Colorado grand jury indicted two paramedics and three police officers this month on several charges, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The two members of the Aurora Fire Department — Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec — as well as the two of the three Aurora officers — Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard — have since been suspended without pay, according to the New York Times. Jason Rosenblatt, the third officer, was fired in 2020.

The 32-count indictment, as the Times’ Jack Healy described, accuses “the paramedics of failing to follow medical protocols before and after they injected Mr. McClain with ketamine.” Healy continues:

Mr. McClain, 23, was already handcuffed when the medics arrived at the scene, and the indictment says they did not talk to Mr. McClain, check his vital signs or properly monitor him after giving him a powerful drug.

An autopsy report by the Adams County coroner said that the cause of death was “undetermined,” and that it could have been a result of natural causes, a homicide related to the carotid hold.

HIGH CULTURE

Michael K. Williams, shown here in 2020, has died, New York police say Evan Agostini Associated Press file

Michael K. Williams, known for Omar Little on “The Wire,” dead at 54:

Waking up to the news that Michael K. Williams had died was gut-wrenching. I’ve written before about how the deaths of middle-aged Black men traumatize me but this one especially hurt. Williams was a savant, someone who practiced his craft at the highest level and injected so much life into his roles that they’ve been etched in the pantheon of popular culture.

That’s why it’s a shame to hear that his talent became “its own form of torture,” as Salamishah Tillet of the New York Times noted. In her appraisal of Williams’ career, she reveals that his most notable characters came from him drawing upon his own life experience:

Playing such original, sensitive, vulnerable characters not only expanded our universe of Black masculinity but also bled into Williams’s own life, making it hard for him to separate the craft from its creator. He had said that the pressures of playing Omar helped bring on an existential crisis, and a relapse. Perhaps his empathy became expressed as addiction, his talent its own form of torture.

“The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me,” he said in 2017. “It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make.”







