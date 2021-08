Miami-Dade County Miami-Dade offers chance to win concert, sporting event tickets August 04, 2021 08:30 PM

Anyone who goes to the FTX Arena from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021 and receives a COVID-19 vaccination will have a chance to win tickets to Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Maluma, and more.