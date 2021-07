Miami-Dade County Commemorative concert honoring the community of Surfside and those affected by the building collapse July 25, 2021 10:04 PM

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Surfside mayor Charles W. Burkett reflect prior the commemorative concert honoring the Surfside community and those affected by the building collapse on Sunday July 25, 2021 in Surfside.