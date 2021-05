Miami-Dade County South Florida supplied with gas from Port Everglades, not Colonial Pipeline, says county mayor May 12, 2021 05:36 PM

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, said in a press conference on May 12 “we do not have an emergency in South Florida" as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, since South Florida’s gas comes through Port Everglades.