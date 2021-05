Miami-Dade County Community commemorates 25th anniversary of the ValuJet Flight 592 crash May 11, 2021 07:03 PM

South Florida's community gathered for the 25th anniversary of the ValuJet plane crash that killed 110 people on May 11, 1996, at the site of the memorial off the Tamiami Trail in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.