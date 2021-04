Miami-Dade County PortMiami welcomes largest container vessel to ever call a Florida port April 06, 2021 12:42 PM

PortMiami set a new record for the largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port with the arrival of the CMA CGM Argentina. The more than 15,000 TEU vessel arrived at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.