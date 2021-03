Miami-Dade County Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine March 17, 2021 01:57 PM

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was given her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.