Miami-Dade police divers were searching the waters off Virginia Key Wednesday afternoon after a swimmer reported seeing what he or she thought was a human bone, Miami-Dade police said.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. to 3050 Crandon Blvd.

Police said officers were actively searching and did not have any other information.

