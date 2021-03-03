How long does it take Miami to repair a public boat ramp? 12 years and counting for this one

The Upper East Side boat ramp adjacent to Legion Park is blighted with seaweed and trash and has been closed to the public since 2009. lrobertson@miamiherald.com

Back in 2005, Hurricane Wilma damaged a boat ramp and dock next to a Miami park so badly that it was closed to the public in 2009. It’s been slated for repair every year since.

What’s been done to fix it? Nothing.

What about a pledge to finally reopen in February so that people could again enjoy a rare public access point to beautiful Biscayne Bay?

Forget it. Postponed indefinitely.

That’s 12 years and counting since the closure. In that time, the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have come and gone, the epic TV series “Game of Thrones” started and finished, vaccines were discovered for swine flu and COVID-19, the world’s tallest skyscraper was built in Dubai and a generation of kids grew up without being able to launch kayaks, canoes, paddleboards or sailboats from the ramp and dock on Miami’s Upper East Side.

It’s a saga that exasperated residents cite when they complain about the ineptitude of local government. After all, they could have taken up a collection, purchased materials at Home Depot and fixed the ramp and dock themselves. Or recruited Boy Scouts to do it.

“We’re not talking about landing a rover on Mars,” said William Mathisen, who lives nearby and has been lobbying for repairs for years. “The city of Miami has abandoned an incredible bayfront asset. I’m not holding my breath for another year and then it gets delayed again.”

The fenced-off property blighted by piles of rotting seaweed and trash lies at the eastern end of Northeast 64th Street in the MiMo District, adjacent to Legion Park. With just a dozen or so parking spots, it’s not a major ramp likely to draw crowds but it’s in an area without much access for boaters and paddlers otherwise.

The half-submerged 12-foot dock, its three disconnected pilings and the concrete ramp are listed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association as an example of derelict, deteriorating boating infrastructure “where people are struggling to get on the water.”

“It’s an awful situation making the wrong headlines for Miami,” said Spencer Crowley, Miami-Dade commissioner for the Florida Inland Navigation District, which uses tax money to help fund Intracoastal Waterway projects.

Last summer, when no progress had been made, the city’s Office of Capital Improvements had to ask for an extension on a $740,139 construction grant from the navigation district that was due to expire in September. Although the grant is still valid, the city failed to submit its quarterly update on the project that was due in December, said Crowley, who has requested the report. A previous $50,000 design grant from the district awarded in 2015 expired in 2018 when the city did not submit a plan before deadline. Residents are frustrated by the lapses that have led to further delays.

“It is shameful that the taxpayers have to constantly push for accountability and still nothing gets done,” said Mathisen, co-founder of the Biscayne Neighborhoods Association. “There’s always an excuse — planning, permitting, funding problems. They’ve run through 12 years’ worth of excuses.”

The dock was first damaged by Hurricane Wilma storm surge in 2005. Then in 2009, a woman from the neighborhood, who does not want to be identified by name, was injured when she fell through a missing section of the dock while trying to maneuver her boat onto a trailer. She sued the city and won $54,000 in damages. The dock and ramp were closed. The chain-link fence that surrounds the small parking lot at the end of the street was locked and a sign erected: Closed for repairs.

Two years ago, the city told the Miami Herald “this is a very important project and a priority for the city” but gave no timeline because plans were still being reviewed by the Department of Environmental Resources Management.

In June 2020, the city announced the project would be finished by February 2021. Mayor Francis Suarez lent his support for new kayak launches. “Kayak ramps are sorely needed and I’m totally in favor of it,” he said.

But after nine months with nothing accomplished at the site except the removal of some rocks, the city decided last week to fire its contractor. The city had given the contractor extra time to get the project on track during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when the company said it was short of employees, but when the company did not respond to two warnings in recent months, the contract was “terminated for non performance,” according to the Office of Capital Improvements.

When a new one will be hired and when construction will start is undetermined, said Patrick Barham, community liaison for District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson. Construction is expected to take 10-12 months.

“The fence is still up and the area will remain closed for safety reasons,” Barham said. “We’re trying to move the process forward. We recognize the public has been waiting a long time to use that spot.”

