Man wanted for shooting at deputy near Broward beauty supply story, detectives say

On the alert for potential pro-Trump rallies in Florida, the FBI hosted a conference call Wednesday with dozens of law enforcement agencies from Miami to Tallahassee to prepare for possible right-wing protests in the capital and other parts of the state on Sunday before the president leaves the White House next week.

The FBI indicated in the call that it has not received any specific intelligence about actual demonstrations targeting the state capital or other areas, according to sources familiar with the discussion, but it shared security information with local, state and federal authorities on preparedness for possible unrest.