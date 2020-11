Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava is sworn-in as first Miami-Dade County female mayor November 17, 2020 08:40 PM

Newly elected Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks during her swearing-in ceremony inside the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.