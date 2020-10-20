Police officer shot, suffers minor wound in West Miami-Dade. He’s been hospitalized

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot Tuesday evening during a narcotics investigation in West Miami but was not seriously wounded, Miami-Dade police said.

At about 6:50 p.m., Miami-Dade police’s narcotics bureau and the DEA were conducting a narcotics investigation in an apartment complex on SW 67th Avenue and 20th Street, MDPD spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. The name of the complex was not released, but District West Gables is near the shooting location.

Sometime during the investigation, officers were met with gunfire in front of an apartment. As officers returned fire, one officer suffered a gunshot wound to the ear. The person or persons in the apartment that were shooting are still barricaded inside.

Law enforcement sources told the Herald it was a K9 officer that was grazed near the head. The officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Zabaleta said the officer is now in good condition.

#Update The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the ear and is in stable condition. Please continue to avoid the area. More information to follow. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 21, 2020

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on Twitter, “Please keep our Officer in your prayers. I’m on the way to the hospital to check on him now!”

Please keep our Officer in your prayers. I’m on the way to the hospital to check on him now! https://t.co/ozg51OYmW8 — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) October 20, 2020

Hostage negotiators are at the scene as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who handles all investigations in cases where officers fired their weapons.

