Miami-Dade County
Car hits and kills woman in Southwest Miami-Dade
A car fatally struck a woman crossing the street in Southwest Miami-Dade County on Tuesday night.
She was walking across Southwest 112th Avenue at 209th Street around 6:15 p.m. when the car hit her, according to a Miami-Dade County police spokesman.
Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue took her to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, where she died, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Wednesday morning.
The woman’s name has not been released until her family is notified.
Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detectives are investigating, Rodriguez said.
Details of the crash have not been released. But a red Ford Mustang with a smashed windshield was parked in the southbound lanes of the four-lane road in Goulds while investigators worked the scene around 9:30 p.m.
