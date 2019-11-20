Miami-Dade County

Car hits and kills woman in Southwest Miami-Dade

A car fatally struck a woman crossing the street in Southwest Miami-Dade County on Tuesday night.

She was walking across Southwest 112th Avenue at 209th Street around 6:15 p.m. when the car hit her, according to a Miami-Dade County police spokesman.

Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue took her to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, where she died, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Wednesday morning.

The woman’s name has not been released until her family is notified.

Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detectives are investigating, Rodriguez said.

Details of the crash have not been released. But a red Ford Mustang with a smashed windshield was parked in the southbound lanes of the four-lane road in Goulds while investigators worked the scene around 9:30 p.m.

