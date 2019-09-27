After Twitter backlash, conference apologizes for inviting Miami-Dade state attorney to speak

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle talks during a press conference about an incident involving a Homestead police officer accused of shoving a handcuffed suspect into a wall, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Special for the Miami Herald

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle went to New York City this week to speak at the Smart on Crime Innovations Conference, an annual gathering of community leaders, elected officials, organizers, researchers, journalists and lawyers aimed at reforming the criminal-justice system.

The topic of Tuesday’s panel: how the criminal justice system deals with people with disabilities.

But two days later — after social media criticism about her office’s handling of a mentally ill inmate’s death — the conference issued a statement via Twitter saying it had not “properly vetted” a guest for the panel and should not have asked the person to speak “on such an important topic.” “As the organizer of this event, we take full responsibility and offer no excuses. We apologize to the disability justice community and to the justice reform community for causing harm,” the conference said in its tweet.

Fernandez Rundle said Friday that her appearance at the conference went smoothly.

“As far as I knew, everything was well received,” she told the Miami Herald. “Everybody was happy. The organizers thanked me.”

The tweets by the Smart on Crime Innovations Conference did not specifically name Fernandez Rundle, but a spokeswoman confirmed it was referring to the state attorney. The spokeswoman, who asked not to be named, declined to say what went into the decision to issue the Twitter statement.

“The statement speaks for itself,” said the spokeswoman who works with the Center for American Progress, which hosts the conference along with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The conference appeared to be reacting to Twitter critics ripping Fernandez Rundle for not charging prison officers in the death of Darren Rainey, a mentally ill inmate at Dade Corrections Institution who died after being left in a hot shower for nearly two hours.

The office of Fernandez Rundle, the longtime state attorney in Miami-Dade, ruled that Rainey’s death was an accident, the result of complications from his mental illness, a heart condition and “confinement in a shower.” After a three-year investigation, prosecutors cited the county medical examiner’s autopsy that ruled Rainey did not suffer burns to his body.

Still, Fernandez Rundle has been criticized over the Rainey case, even by some within her own party. A Democrat, Fernandez Rundle will be running for another term next year.

Her appearance on the panel on disabilities was long in the works.

Fernandez Rundle said she was asked to speak on the panel because she already planned to be in New York for a board meeting of the The Institute for Innovation in Prosecution at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, of which she is a member.

She said the topic of Rainey’s death was not discussed during Tuesday’s panel.

Instead, Fernandez Rundle said she discussed her office’s prosecution of North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda, who fired at a severely autistic man holding a silver toy truck, programs for civil citations for juveniles in the school system, and lauded programs in Miami-Dade aimed at keeping the mentally ill out of jails.

“I was very happy to be asked to speak,” Fernandez Rundle said. “I hope I contributed something.”