Watch where you park. The cost of a ticket will be increasing up to 500% soon 

Miami Herald file photo

Nothing can ruin a perfectly good day faster than a white parking ticket underneath your windshield wiper. And now, ticket prices are going up, too.

On Oct. 1, Miami-Dade County is increasing parking fines to increase revenue. The higher ticket prices will generate another $4.4 million to $8 million.

The County Commission approved the ordinance late last year in hopes of raising money and cracking down on drivers not complying with parking laws. Supporters of the increase said before the increase, drivers would risk an $18 fine instead of paying the meter in the priciest parking areas. That fine will now double.

While cities set their own parking rates, the fees paid for violations are set by the county. If the violation takes place in a city, the local government keeps two-thirds of the fine. The rest goes to Florida for distribution to local county clerk offices that manage files and scheduling for the court system.

Depending on the parking violation, the ordinance will raise fines 80% to almost 500%.

Here are a few violations that drivers are frequently cited for:

▪ Overtime Parking (expired meter or failed to pay meter): From $18 to $36

▪ Restricted Parking (parking in a residential zone without a permit): From $23 to $36

▪ Freight Loading Zone: From $23 to $75

▪ Passenger Curb Loading Zone: From $23 to $46

▪ Obstruction of Traffic: From $28 to $124

Below is a full list of citation fine increases. Prices that are “>>double arrowed<<” are the new fine prices while those stricken through and “[[double bracketed]]” are the old prices.

While drivers throughout the county will feel the effects of the increases, those in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and South Miami will see those windshield tickets a lot more.

Those cities had the highest amount of issued tickets in 2018. Miami issued 405,837, Miami Beach 269,997 tickets and South Miami 66,477, according to the county’s Parking Violations Bureau.

Miami Herald staff writer Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.