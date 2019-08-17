Photo gallery: Back To School Health Fair | Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

Mercedes Acevedo, 48, laughs while holding Luis Cruz, 4, as he cries after being given his immunization shots by medical assistant, Racquel Smith, 33, during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Alexi Bonilla, 6, smiles after being given his immunization shots at the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Cristian Benitez, 11, has his height recorded during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Cristian Benitez, 11, is given his immunization shots at the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Free immunization shots and dental screenings were offered to attendees during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Luis Cruz, 4, is given a physical examination by Dr. Sadia Ali during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Mercedes Acevedo, 48, tries to hold back her laughter while holding Luis Cruz, 4, as he cries after being given immunization shots during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Anderson Martinez, 16, is given an immunization shot by medical assistant, Racquel Smith, 33, during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
Anderson Martinez, 16, waits for his immunization shots during the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The health fair offered attendees free dental screenings and immunization shots before the start of school next week.
