Photo gallery: Pygmy hippo gets CT scan | Friday, July 12, 2019

Dr. Briana Danielson, one of the surgeons who performed the operation on Aubergine in May, examines the pygmy hippo again during a follow-up exam on July 12, 2019.
Jennifer King
jking@miamiherald.com
Dr. Xavier Meaux, left, and Dr. Gabriella Flacke, right, prep Aubergine for a CT scan on July 12, 2019. The scan will allow doctors to determine the effectiveness of a soft palate surgery the pygmy hippo had in May.
Dr. Xavier Meaux, second from right, and Dr. Gabriella Flacke, right, examine images from a CT scan performed on pygmy hippo, Aubergine, on July 12, 2019.
The follow-up exam on July 12, 2019 helped doctors determine what the next steps will be in Aubergine’s medical treatment. Aubergine is one of three pygmy hippos at Zoo Miami, the other two are his mother and father.
Dr. Gabriella Flacke scopes Aubergine’s throat during a follow-up exam on July 12, 2019 to determine if a surgery the pygmy hippo had in May was successful.
Done with exams for the day but still sedated, Aubergine waits to be transported back to his habitat on July 12, 2019.
Aubergine, a baby hippo at Zoo Miami receives a follow up exam on July 12, 2019 to determine the effectiveness of a soft palate surgery he had in May.
Aubergine is placed into a mobile CT scanning unit run by Dr. Xavier Meaux, center, during an exam on July 12, 2019.
While his eyes appear to be open, Aubergine was fully sedated for the duration of the medical exams on July 12, 2019.
Aubergine is placed on the exam table in preparation for a checkup on the status of his soft palate on July 12, 2019. The young pygmy hippo had surgery in May 2019 to correct a birth defect that caused his soft palate to not fully form.
Pygmy in name but not in size, Aubergine weighs nearly 150 pounds and could grow to be over 650 pounds as an adult. A team of zoo employees helped to transport Aubergine to a medical exam on July 12, 2019.
