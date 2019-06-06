Here’s a twist on a gender reveal — it involves an already born rhino and a toy ball

Meet Zoo Miami’s newest resident Zoo Miami officials announced its “historic” newest resident, endangered baby one-horned rhino. It was born via artificial insemination. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zoo Miami officials announced its “historic” newest resident, endangered baby one-horned rhino. It was born via artificial insemination.

Cutting a cake. Cracking an egg on your forehead. Popping a balloon.

These are only a few of the popular ways to reveal a baby’s gender.

Zoo Miami is offering a twist on the concept — and is hoping the public will take part.

On Friday, the zoo will debut the incredibly rare greater one-horned Indian rhinoceros that was born April 23 as the result of an induced ovulation and artificial insemination. The event will take place at the zoo, 12400 SW 152nd St., at 11 a.m.

The gender was not originally known. The calf, which is expected to eventually weigh between 4,000 and 6,000 pounds, has been in seclusion with its mother, Akuti, since its birth.





On Friday, the baby’s father, Suru, will be given a giant ball “which hopefully he will break open” to reveal either pink or blue, said zoo spokesman Ron Magill.

“You never know what he’s going to do,” Magill said.

The back up came is a tug-o-war came between a female giraffe and a male rhino. The winner will reveal the gender.

Guests will be provided “poppers” to “pop” once the announcement is made to officially celebrate.

The event is also the start of what the zoo is calling “Baby Rhino Weekend.”

After the gender reveal, Magill said there will likely be a naming opportunity for the now unnamed calf.