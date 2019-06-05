Miami-Dade County

Pedestrian rushed to trauma center after being struck by county bus, authorities say

A pedestrian was taken to Ryder Trauma Center Wednesday night after being struck by a county bus.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street in Liberty City.

Miami-Dade police, the agency leading the investigation because the accident involved a county bus, did not elaborate on the man’s injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue said one man was transported to the trauma center.

No other information was immediately available.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.