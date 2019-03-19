The man told police he ‘blacked out’ while driving. Then he crashed into the store.

A man driving home from work Tuesday morning likely ”fell asleep at the wheel,” causing his car to jump a curb and crash into dd’s Discounts in a Miami plaza, police said.
The unidentified man, who is in his 20s and was not seriously injured, was taken to North Shore Medical Center, 1100 NW 95th St., as a precaution.
The store was not open at the time and no one else was injured, police said.
The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. — before the rush in the busy Miami shopping plaza.
According to police, the man was traveling north on Northeast Fifth Avenue and when he got to 81st Street — where he had to make a left or right — he went straight.
“He told officers he was getting off from a late shift and blacked out,” said Kiara Delva, a police spokeswoman.
The discount store at 559 NE 81st St., opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, according to its website.
A picture showed the gray sedan all the way inside the store, exposing racks of clothes and showing shattered glass.
By the afternoon, a manager, who would did not give her name, said the store was open.
“We are very fortunate that no one was there at the time,” Delva said.
