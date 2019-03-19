Miami-Dade County

The man told police he ‘blacked out’ while driving. Then he crashed into the store.

By Carli Teproff

March 19, 2019 08:19 PM

dd’s Discount, where a man crashed his car into the storefront on Tuesday morning
dd’s Discount, where a man crashed his car into the storefront on Tuesday morning Miami police
dd’s Discount, where a man crashed his car into the storefront on Tuesday morning Miami police

A man driving home from work Tuesday morning likely ”fell asleep at the wheel,” causing his car to jump a curb and crash into dd’s Discounts in a Miami plaza, police said.

The unidentified man, who is in his 20s and was not seriously injured, was taken to North Shore Medical Center, 1100 NW 95th St., as a precaution.

The store was not open at the time and no one else was injured, police said.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. — before the rush in the busy Miami shopping plaza.

According to police, the man was traveling north on Northeast Fifth Avenue and when he got to 81st Street — where he had to make a left or right — he went straight.

“He told officers he was getting off from a late shift and blacked out,” said Kiara Delva, a police spokeswoman.

The discount store at 559 NE 81st St., opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, according to its website.

A picture showed the gray sedan all the way inside the store, exposing racks of clothes and showing shattered glass.

By the afternoon, a manager, who would did not give her name, said the store was open.

“We are very fortunate that no one was there at the time,” Delva said.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  