She sent a goodbye text to her dad, then disappeared. Police are trying to find her

Jennifer Bullen sent her father a goodbye text message Sunday afternoon and included instructions on how to care for her 17-year-old son.
Then she disappeared in her red Nissan Versa with the tag 144XCY, police say.
Sunday night both her father and police were asking for help in finding the 55-year-old woman, who has threatened suicide in the past.
“She has suffered from depression all of her life and she lost her mom two years ago,” said her father James Bullen. “Then in November she lost her 13-year-old son to suicide. It almost destroyed her.”
James Bullen said he last saw his daughter at about 3 p.m. Saturday, but got the text around 6 p.m. He said she was last seen by family members about 3 p.m. Sunday in their Miami home.
“My biggest concern is her son,” said the heartbroken father, his voice cracking. “He needs her desperately. He feels alone and abandoned.”
Anyone who spots Jennifer Bullen — who is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes — is being asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
