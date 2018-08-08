Airport shuttle bus crash shuts down NW 36th Street

A stretch of busy Northwest 36th Street on the northern edge of Miami International Airport was shut down early Wednesday after an overnight crash of a hotel shuttle bus and a car, according to early reports.
The road is closed from East Drive to Curtiss Parkway. Police are detouring cars through the southern edge of Miami Springs.
The crash involving the BMW and the hotel bus happened at Palmetto Drive.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports the transport bus carried only a driver, who was ejected and then taken to the hospital. The car’s driver was treated on the street.
