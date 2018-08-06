The many candidates in District 27 will talk about running for Congress on Tuesday evening

Most of the 15 candidates seeking to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in Florida’s 27th Congressional District are scheduled to participate in a two-hour community conversation at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus on Tuesday evening.
The public event is sponsored by the Miami Herald, WLRN Public Radio, AARP Florida, and the League of Women Voters of Florida. The focus of the conversation will be on domestic issues such as healthcare, the economy, the environment, transportation, and more.
All 15 candidates who successfully qualified for the race were invited. The confirmed attendees are Democrats Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Michael Hepburn, David Richardson, Donna Shalala, and Matt Haggman, Republicans Stephen Marks, Gina Sosa, Bettina Rodriguez-Aguilera, Michael Ohevzion, and Bruno Barreiro, and independent candidate Mayra Joli.
Doors to McCarthy Hall Theater (room 6120) open at 6:30 p.m. and the conversation is scheduled to start at 7. Seating is limited. The address of the campus is 11011 SW 104th Street.
Nancy Ancrum, the Herald’s editorial-page editor, and Tom Hudson, vice president of news for WLRN, will be the moderators.
The conversation will be live-streamed on the Miami Herald’s Facebook page. If you “like” the Herald’s Facebook page you can be notified when the live-streaming begins.
