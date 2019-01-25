LGBTQ South Florida

El Nuevo Herald’s Daniel Shoer Roth nominated for his third GLAAD Media Award

By Steve Rothaus

January 25, 2019 05:38 PM

Myths and stigmas: gay characters in soap operas

Sexual minorities are often a tertiary collective in the fictional programs of television media in English in the United States. The gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters are the targets of taunts in soap operas and, to that end, they
By
Up Next
Sexual minorities are often a tertiary collective in the fictional programs of television media in English in the United States. The gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters are the targets of taunts in soap operas and, to that end, they
By

El Nuevo Herald reporter Daniel Shoer Roth has received his third GLAAD Media Awards nomination, the latest for Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish language).

Last year, Shoer produced and narrated a video titled, “This is how Spanish-language TV portrays LGBTQ characters, and it’s worrisome.”

IMG_122_Daniel_Shoer_Rot_2_1_DRCQOJIJ_L354418807.JPG
El Nuevo Herald journalist Daniel Shoer Roth.
AL DIAZ Miami Herald file


“Although the entertainment industry in the United States has helped advance a more tolerant and inclusive public perception of sexual minorities, Spanish-language television networks are still marginalizing and misrepresenting the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) community in scripted programming,” Shoer wrote in an accompanying article.

“LGBTQ characters in telenovelas and popular drama series produced in Miami and Latin America are often conceived with pejorative features, and presented through the prism of prejudices and myths commonly accepted in Latin American societies. These programs tend to perpetuate well-known stigmas and clichés associated with homosexuality,” he continued.”

Shoer has already won two GLAAD Media Awards: Outstanding Newspaper Article (Spanish language) in 2005; and Outstanding Columnist (Spanish language) in 2008.

Click here for a complete list of this year’s GLAAD Media Award nominees.

  Comments  