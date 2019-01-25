El Nuevo Herald’s Daniel Shoer Roth nominated for his third GLAAD Media Award

El Nuevo Herald reporter Daniel Shoer Roth has received his third GLAAD Media Awards nomination, the latest for Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish language).
Last year, Shoer produced and narrated a video titled, “This is how Spanish-language TV portrays LGBTQ characters, and it’s worrisome.”
“Although the entertainment industry in the United States has helped advance a more tolerant and inclusive public perception of sexual minorities, Spanish-language television networks are still marginalizing and misrepresenting the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) community in scripted programming,” Shoer wrote in an accompanying article.
“LGBTQ characters in telenovelas and popular drama series produced in Miami and Latin America are often conceived with pejorative features, and presented through the prism of prejudices and myths commonly accepted in Latin American societies. These programs tend to perpetuate well-known stigmas and clichés associated with homosexuality,” he continued.”
Shoer has already won two GLAAD Media Awards: Outstanding Newspaper Article (Spanish language) in 2005; and Outstanding Columnist (Spanish language) in 2008.
