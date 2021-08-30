Florida Keys
2 boaters went missing off Key West. One was found dead by her son, the Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said crews were searching for a man who did not return from a boating trip off Key West as planned while the woman who went with him was found dead by her son.
The woman found dead was Elizabeth Estrada Cottar, 59, of Key West, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death.
The missing man was identified as David Cottar, 60, of Key Haven.
A man notified the Coast Guard at 9:20 a.m. Monday that his parents were overdue, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokeswoman for the agency.
He also told them that he had found his mother’s body, Groll said, adding she had no other information about the incident, including where the body was found.
“I don’t know any of that,” Groll said. “We’re doing our best and I don’t have all the information. It’s still an ongoing case.”
He was last seen in a white 17-foot Boston Whaler at Jewfish Basin, a popular fishing spot in the backcountry waters off Key West.
The sheriff’s office said a relative went searching for the pair.
“A family member went out this morning looking and found the vessel the male owned and the dead female nearby,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Groll said the Coast Guard’s focus on Monday was the search for the missing man.
“The Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Station Key West, FWC and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are searching,” Groll said.
Anyone with information about Cottar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.
This story will be updated.
