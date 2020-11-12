Florida Keys
Internet and cable TV go dark in the Florida Keys after vehicle hits utility pole
Internet and cable TV service went down for much of the Florida Keys Thursday morning after a garbage truck hit a utility pole in Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The outage affected Islamorada south to Key West. Communications went down at 8 a.m.. Service gradually blipped back on just before noon. The crash happened at mile marker 86.
A “clam-style” garbage truck’s crane struck internet lines on a utility pole, said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.
No injuries were reported, Linhardt said.
Service for Verizon, AT&T and other providers went offline. Some businesses, without wireless capability to accept credit and debit cards, went cash-only.
Publix at Keys Plaza in Key West was accepting plastic and able to give cash back to customers.
Phones and internet service also went down at Key West City Hall. The sheriff’s office kept phone service but its website went down.
Service for some went back at about 11:30 a.m.
Thie breaking news report will be updated.
