He grabbed a woman from behind. Then, three men sent him to the hospital, police said

Three Key West men were jailed Wednesday after police said they beat a man so badly he was airlifted with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

Key West police arrived to find Carlos Orta on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth.

A woman had videotaped the fight and showed it to officers, who said they watched two men tackle Orta and a third man stand over him and punch him six times in the face.

Orta hit his head in the fall.

One witness, Amarise Weeks, told police that she was at the center of the fight.

Orta “was harassing me,” she told police, according to the report. “I got up to give [Bumgarden] a hug and Carlos grabbed me from behind. I tried to hit Carlos and everyone exploded. Carlos was trying to fight everyone.”

All of the men were drunk, she added.

The fight took place at the entrance to Key West’s famous tourist attraction Mallory Square at about 4:45 p.m.

Several people witnessed the fight.

Police found two suspects hanging out in one of the city’s “panhandling zones” at Mallory Square.

They arrested Dion Chad Bumgarden, 40, who is accused of punching Orta, and Christopher Andrew Green, 41. They also arrested Carroll Jourdan, 54, at about the same time.

Bumgarden and Jourdan are homeless, according to their jail records while Green gave the city’s homeless shelter as his address.

All three were arrested on felony charges of battery.

On Wednesday afternoon, all three were in the Stock Island Detention Center, each on a $150,000 bond.