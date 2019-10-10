Two boats burn in Florida Keys marina fire

SHARE COPY LINK

Residents living near a Florida Keys marina were evacuated early Thursday morning after a fire there destroyed two boats.

The blaze happened around 4 a.m. at the Pelican Cay RV Park/Campground and Marina at 299 Morris Avenue on the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 112.5 in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and sheriff’s office deputies arrived to find a 50-foot boat engulfed in flames, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman. A 25-foot boat also caught fire, Linhardt said.

The larger vessel also broke free of its mooring lines at one point, but firefighters were able to re-secure it, according to the sheriff’s office press release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters from the Key Largo volunteer Fire Department, Monroe County Fire-Rescue and Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue fought the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department Capt. David Garrido said one of his firefighters was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

Garrido said it took about two hours to knock down the flames, but firefighters were still working with the U.S. Coast Guard late Thursday morning to clean leaked diesel fuel from the larger vessel.